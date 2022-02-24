Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing Presents: 2021 In 1 Minute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey, Tech. Sgt. William A Keele, Master Sgt. James Michaels and Natalie Stanley

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    A collage of media from 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 18:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832367
    VIRIN: 220224-Z-AI276-0001
    Filename: DOD_108829799
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing Presents: 2021 In 1 Minute, by SMSgt Julie Avey, TSgt William A Keele, MSgt James Michaels and Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alask alaskaairnationalguard airforce eielsonefb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT