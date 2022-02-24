2022 State of the U.S. Coast Guard Address

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832353" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Adm. Karl L Schultz, the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, delivers his annual State of the Coast Guard Address, Feb. 24, 2022. The address is a reflection on the organization’s successes over the past year and an outline for the shared vision for the future of the Service.