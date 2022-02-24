Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 State of the U.S. Coast Guard Address

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Adm. Karl L Schultz, the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, delivers his annual State of the Coast Guard Address, Feb. 24, 2022. The address is a reflection on the organization’s successes over the past year and an outline for the shared vision for the future of the Service.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 15:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832353
    Filename: DOD_108829352
    Length: 00:59:22
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Karl L Schultz
    State of the U.S. Coast Guard

