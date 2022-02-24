Adm. Karl L Schultz, the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, delivers his annual State of the Coast Guard Address, Feb. 24, 2022. The address is a reflection on the organization’s successes over the past year and an outline for the shared vision for the future of the Service.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 15:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832353
|Filename:
|DOD_108829352
|Length:
|00:59:22
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 State of the U.S. Coast Guard Address , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT