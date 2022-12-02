U.S. Marines with Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), conduct a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel during Winter Fury 22 off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, Feb. 12, 2022. Winter Fury 22 provides the Marines of 3rd MAW with realistic, relevant training opportunities necessary to respond to any crisis across the globe and win decisively in a highly contested, maritime conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832341
|VIRIN:
|220212-M-GQ845-1824
|Filename:
|DOD_108829278
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Winter Fury 22 – HMLA-169 TRAP mission, by Sgt Samuel Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
