Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, along with 1st Lt. Amanda Smies and Jacqueline Farrell, Women’s History Month committee members, record a video at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, to highlight the WHM observance held each March. (U.S. Air Force video by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 13:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|832339
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-JW594-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108829243
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanscom AFB celebrates Women's History Month, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
