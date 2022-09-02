Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom AFB celebrates Women's History Month

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, along with 1st Lt. Amanda Smies and Jacqueline Farrell, Women’s History Month committee members, record a video at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, to highlight the WHM observance held each March. (U.S. Air Force video by Mark Herlihy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 13:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 832339
    VIRIN: 220209-F-JW594-002
    Filename: DOD_108829243
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Hanscom AFB celebrates Women's History Month, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    observance
    Women's History Month
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base

