    Winter Fury 22 – HMLA-169 Utilizing the Intrepid Tiger II

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), refuel at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point while utilizing an Intrepid Tiger II during Winter Fury 22 off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, Feb. 11, 2022. Winter Fury 22 provides the Marines of 3rd MAW with realistic, relevant training opportunities necessary to respond to any crisis across the globe and win decisively in a highly contested, maritime conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832338
    VIRIN: 220211-M-GQ845-1248
    Filename: DOD_108829231
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 

    This work, Winter Fury 22 – HMLA-169 Utilizing the Intrepid Tiger II, by Sgt Samuel Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HMLA-169
    UH-1Y
    3rd MAW
    Winter Fury 22

