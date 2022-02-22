Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    336th Fighter Squadron Strike Eagles arrive, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Apaches departs Łask Air Base

    LASK, POLAND

    02.22.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles with the 336th Fighter Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, lands at Lask Air Base, Poland, in support of a NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission, while U.S. Army AH64 Apache-Delta helicopters belonging to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 1-3 Attack Battalion, Katterbach Germany, taxi to take off from Łask Air Base to participate in Exercise Saber Strike 22 in Eastern Europe, at Łask Air Basel Poland, Feb. 22, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832330
    VIRIN: 220222-F-TL453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108828952
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: LASK, PL 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 336th Fighter Squadron Strike Eagles arrive, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Apaches departs Łask Air Base, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-15E
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    336th FS
    europeansupport2022
    AH64 Apache-Delta

