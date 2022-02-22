336th Fighter Squadron Strike Eagles arrive, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Apaches departs Łask Air Base

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles with the 336th Fighter Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, lands at Lask Air Base, Poland, in support of a NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission, while U.S. Army AH64 Apache-Delta helicopters belonging to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 1-3 Attack Battalion, Katterbach Germany, taxi to take off from Łask Air Base to participate in Exercise Saber Strike 22 in Eastern Europe, at Łask Air Basel Poland, Feb. 22, 2022.