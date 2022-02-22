U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles with the 336th Fighter Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, lands at Lask Air Base, Poland, in support of a NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission, while U.S. Army AH64 Apache-Delta helicopters belonging to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 1-3 Attack Battalion, Katterbach Germany, taxi to take off from Łask Air Base to participate in Exercise Saber Strike 22 in Eastern Europe, at Łask Air Basel Poland, Feb. 22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832330
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-TL453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108828952
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 336th Fighter Squadron Strike Eagles arrive, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Apaches departs Łask Air Base, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT