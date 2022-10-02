When allies call, Joint Base Langley-Eustis responds.
With little notice, Airmen and civilians at Joint Base Langley-Eustis worked tirelessly round the clock to deploy F-22 Raptors with support personnel and cargo in defense of our allies in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
No matter when or where duty calls, we stand ready to meet and overcome any challenge.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 09:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832319
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-XR528-509
|Filename:
|DOD_108828710
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis deploys F-22 Raptors to the United Arab Emirates, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS
