    Joint Base Langley-Eustis deploys F-22 Raptors to the United Arab Emirates

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    When allies call, Joint Base Langley-Eustis responds.

    With little notice, Airmen and civilians at Joint Base Langley-Eustis worked tirelessly round the clock to deploy F-22 Raptors with support personnel and cargo in defense of our allies in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

    No matter when or where duty calls, we stand ready to meet and overcome any challenge.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832319
    VIRIN: 220210-F-XR528-509
    Filename: DOD_108828710
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis deploys F-22 Raptors to the United Arab Emirates, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    US Air Forces Central
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing

