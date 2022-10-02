Joint Base Langley-Eustis deploys F-22 Raptors to the United Arab Emirates

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



When allies call, Joint Base Langley-Eustis responds.



With little notice, Airmen and civilians at Joint Base Langley-Eustis worked tirelessly round the clock to deploy F-22 Raptors with support personnel and cargo in defense of our allies in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.



No matter when or where duty calls, we stand ready to meet and overcome any challenge.