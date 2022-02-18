Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January Students of the Month

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Photo montage of our Students of the Month and Rope of the Month winners for January.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 09:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832317
    VIRIN: 220218-F-SN616-063
    Filename: DOD_108828695
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Students of the Month
    17th Training Group 17 TRG

