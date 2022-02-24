President of the European Commission and President of the European Council arrive at NATO HQ
BELGIUM
02.24.2022
Courtesy Video
The President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel, arrive at NATO HQ, on 24 February 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832314
|VIRIN:
|220224-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108828692
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|BE
