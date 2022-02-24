Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts night training in south Florida

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team conduct night aerial training in Homestead, Florida on 24 Feb. 2022. USAPT is training with pyrotechnics to prepare for the upcoming show season. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mark Pierce) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 09:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832313
    VIRIN: 220224-A-id671-945
    Filename: DOD_108828670
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts night training in south Florida, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Miami
    Golden Knights
    Florida
    Airborne
    Army
    aviation

