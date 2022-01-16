Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock 2022 Opening Ceremony

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    01.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kacie Benak 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Soldiers from 11 nations attend the opening ceremony for Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb. 20, 2022. Flintlock reflects a mutual commitment to countering malign activity and violent extremists throughout the region despite challenges, to include COVID-19. This is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 05:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832286
    VIRIN: 220116-A-HA781-239
    Filename: DOD_108828285
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CI

