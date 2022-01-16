Flintlock 2022 Opening Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832286" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 11 nations attend the opening ceremony for Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb. 20, 2022. Flintlock reflects a mutual commitment to countering malign activity and violent extremists throughout the region despite challenges, to include COVID-19. This is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak)