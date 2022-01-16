Flintlock 2022 Opening Ceremony

Soldiers from 11 nations attend the opening ceremony for Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb. 20, 2022. Flintlock reflects a mutual commitment to countering malign activity and violent extremists throughout the region despite challenges, to include COVID-19. This is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak)
