Tripler Celebrates Black History Month with Slam Poet

Zarqui Omar, spoken-word artist, delivered a poem in honor of Black History Month at Triple Army Medical Center, Feb. 14, 2022. Omar wrote the poem specifically for Tripler personnel. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, U.S. Army photos by Hugh Fleming)
