    Tripler Celebrates Black History Month with Slam Poet

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Zarqui Omar, spoken-word artist, delivered a poem in honor of Black History Month at Triple Army Medical Center, Feb. 14, 2022. Omar wrote the poem specifically for Tripler personnel. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, U.S. Army photos by Hugh Fleming)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 18:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 832271
    VIRIN: 220214-D-VN697-997
    Filename: DOD_108827990
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    This work, Tripler Celebrates Black History Month with Slam Poet, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Spoken Word
    Slam Poetry
    Black History Month 2022

