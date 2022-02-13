U.S. and Thai Paratroopers conduct bilateral airborne training

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division and Royal Thai Army Paratroopers conduct a joint airborne operation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 13-18, 2022. This training is in preparation for a joint Strategic Airborne Operation with the Royal Thai Army. The joint exercise with the Royal Thai Army enhances the capabilities of both the Thai and U.S. paratroopers, trains participants on T-11 parachutes, and improves operational readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christina Westover, Sgt. 1st Class Tony White, Sgt. Lester Mungro and Spc. Tiara Bryant)
|02.13.2022
|02.23.2022 15:40
|Video Productions
|832247
|220213-A-HS465-193
|DOD_108827543
|00:02:18
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|1
|1
