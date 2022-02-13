Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Thai Paratroopers conduct bilateral airborne training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Christina Westover 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division and Royal Thai Army Paratroopers conduct a joint airborne operation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 13-18, 2022. This training is in preparation for a joint Strategic Airborne Operation with the Royal Thai Army. The joint exercise with the Royal Thai Army enhances the capabilities of both the Thai and U.S. paratroopers, trains participants on T-11 parachutes, and improves operational readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christina Westover, Sgt. 1st Class Tony White, Sgt. Lester Mungro and Spc. Tiara Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832247
    VIRIN: 220213-A-HS465-193
    Filename: DOD_108827543
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Thai Paratroopers conduct bilateral airborne training, by SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #interoperability #partnership #RoyalThaiArmy #ICorps #Airborne #paratroopers #4-25InfantryBrigadeCo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT