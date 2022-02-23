Host Chad McMeen welcomes DINFOS graphics instructor Staff Sgt. Chris Nally, USA, to chat about infographics and their use by novice and advanced users when developing a communication plan. Properly designed and implemented information as a graphic greatly boosts your communication plan and reaches your audience at a glance.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 15:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832243
|Filename:
|DOD_108827519
|Length:
|00:37:24
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DINFOS Live Episode 10: Infographics, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT