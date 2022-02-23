Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 10: Infographics

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Host Chad McMeen welcomes DINFOS graphics instructor Staff Sgt. Chris Nally, USA, to chat about infographics and their use by novice and advanced users when developing a communication plan. Properly designed and implemented information as a graphic greatly boosts your communication plan and reaches your audience at a glance.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 15:17
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:37:24
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    TAGS

    DINFOS
    Episode 10
    Infographics
    Staff Sgt. Chris Nally
    Host Chad McMeen

