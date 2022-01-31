Indigenous Nation's Equality Team - America's First Warriors

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Jacqueline I. Melcher, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron acting deputy base civil engineer, and Indigenous Nation's Equality Team leader, advocates for Native Americans in the U.S Air and Space Force. INET was formally established by the Department of the Air Force under the umbrella of it's Barrier Analysis Working Group, allowing the DAF to identify and address the issues impacting diversity and inclusion for Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force Video by Shellby Matullo. BRoll/clips attributed to several U.S. Air Force Public Affairs Specialists'. Courtesy photos/clips provided by INET team members)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 14:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832233
    VIRIN: 220201-F-MZ355-9001
    Filename: DOD_108827437
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Native American
    DAF
    Inclusion
    INET
    BAWG

