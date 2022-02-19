Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accelerating the Legacy (stringer 3)

    02.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lindsey Gulliver 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Joint Base Charleston, in partnership with Legacy Flight Academy, recently hosted the Accelerating the Legacy Heritage event. This 2-day event focused on professional development for officers and enlisted members and gave 125 local, middle and high school students the opportunity to attend the Legacy Flight Academy’s “Eyes Above the Horizon” event, a day long STEM session revolving around college, careers and character, aircraft and aircrews in person and even take a flight of their own. Both groups also had the unique opportunity to meet documented original Tuskegee Airman, Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 15:33
    #tuskegee #acceleratingthelegacy

