Joint Base Charleston, in partnership with Legacy Flight Academy, recently hosted the Accelerating the Legacy Heritage event. This 2-day event focused on professional development for officers and enlisted members and gave 125 local, middle and high school students the opportunity to attend the Legacy Flight Academy’s “Eyes Above the Horizon” event, a day long STEM session revolving around college, careers and character, aircraft and aircrews in person and even take a flight of their own. Both groups also had the unique opportunity to meet documented original Tuskegee Airman, Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr.