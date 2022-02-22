Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Cross Cultural Mentoring Panel

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command hosted an inaugural Cross Cultural Mentoring Panel, Feb. 22, 2022, in conjunction with Black History Month. The event provided an opportunity to inspire and motivate future Air Force leaders to better understand barriers experienced by members of certain demographics when pursuing mentoring relationships.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 13:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832221
    VIRIN: 220222-F-ZS999-0011
    Filename: DOD_108827247
    Length: 01:00:47
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    mentor
    AFMC Mentoring

