Black History Month Cross Cultural Mentoring Panel

The Air Force Materiel Command hosted an inaugural Cross Cultural Mentoring Panel, Feb. 22, 2022, in conjunction with Black History Month. The event provided an opportunity to inspire and motivate future Air Force leaders to better understand barriers experienced by members of certain demographics when pursuing mentoring relationships.
|02.22.2022
|02.23.2022 13:31
|Briefings
|832221
|220222-F-ZS999-0011
|DOD_108827247
|01:00:47
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|0
|0
