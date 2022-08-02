Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA packs, ships COVID-19 tests for White House mission

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Diana Dawa 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Brent Ingraham, executive director of the Defense Department’s Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, left, and Army Col. Anthony Bostick from Defense Logistics Agency Current Operations, watch Shaun Summers, center, from the Defense Contract Management Agency inspect the package with a COVID-19 test Feb. 8, 2022, in a DLA Distribution contracted warehouse in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The warehouse is receiving and distributing at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S. Postal Service hubs as part of the White House and Department of Health and Human Services initiative. (Video by Diana Dawa, DLA Distribution Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832218
    VIRIN: 220208-D-WD427-9276
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108827212
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    White House
    Defense Logistics Agency
    COVID
    test kits

