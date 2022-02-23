Ep. 4 Today's Air Defenders Podcast: Guest Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, Commandant, Air Defense Artillery School House, Fort Sill, Oklahoma
Brig. Gen. Harrison explains what Black History month means to him and discusses some of the achievements he's made as a African American general officer in the US Army.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 13:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|832217
|VIRIN:
|220223-O-ZY123-427
|Filename:
|DOD_108827211
|Length:
|00:15:43
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
