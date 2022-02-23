Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ep. 4 Today's Air Defenders Podcast: Guest Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, Commandant, Air Defense Artillery School House, Fort Sill, Oklahoma

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Ep. 4 Today's Air Defenders Podcast: Guest Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, Commandant, Air Defense Artillery School House, Fort Sill, Oklahoma

    Brig. Gen. Harrison explains what Black History month means to him and discusses some of the achievements he's made as a African American general officer in the US Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 13:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 832217
    VIRIN: 220223-O-ZY123-427
    Filename: DOD_108827211
    Length: 00:15:43
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 4 Today's Air Defenders Podcast: Guest Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, Commandant, Air Defense Artillery School House, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ADA FirstToFire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT