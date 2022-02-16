Inclusion Talks: Leading Inclusively for Operational Success

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832212" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Department of the Air Force Office of Diversity & Inclusion hosted a discussion with Retired Admiral Michael Mullen and Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones to share their views on leading inclusively, increasing leader transparency in ensuring all personnel thrive, and the need to improve diversity in the military. The intent of the discussion was to provide Airmen and Guardians the perspectives of a former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and current civilian leadership on the operational need for diverse teams led by inclusive leaders, and how those teams are better equipped to address the complex challenges of the 21st Century operational environment.