The Department of the Air Force Office of Diversity & Inclusion hosted a discussion with Retired Admiral Michael Mullen and Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones to share their views on leading inclusively, increasing leader transparency in ensuring all personnel thrive, and the need to improve diversity in the military. The intent of the discussion was to provide Airmen and Guardians the perspectives of a former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and current civilian leadership on the operational need for diverse teams led by inclusive leaders, and how those teams are better equipped to address the complex challenges of the 21st Century operational environment.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 12:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:57:23
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
This work, Inclusion Talks: Leading Inclusively for Operational Success, by Christine D Millette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
