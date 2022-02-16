Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inclusion Talks: Leading Inclusively for Operational Success

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Christine D Millette 

    SAF Office of Diversity & Inclusion

    The Department of the Air Force Office of Diversity & Inclusion hosted a discussion with Retired Admiral Michael Mullen and Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones to share their views on leading inclusively, increasing leader transparency in ensuring all personnel thrive, and the need to improve diversity in the military. The intent of the discussion was to provide Airmen and Guardians the perspectives of a former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and current civilian leadership on the operational need for diverse teams led by inclusive leaders, and how those teams are better equipped to address the complex challenges of the 21st Century operational environment.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:57:23
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Diversity
    CJCS
    Admiral Mullen
    DAF
    Inclusion
    Under Secretary Jones
    Inclusive Leadership

