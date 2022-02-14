SAPR Reporting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The animation shows a brief summary of restricted and unrestricted reporting for sexual assault, and the resources available. This graphic was created on February 22, 2022, at Communication strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The animation is a product in support of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton initiative to inform Marines about Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR.) (U.S. Marine Corps graphic created by LCpl Alicia Childs)