The animation shows a brief summary of restricted and unrestricted reporting for sexual assault, and the resources available. This graphic was created on February 22, 2022, at Communication strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The animation is a product in support of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton initiative to inform Marines about Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR.) (U.S. Marine Corps graphic created by LCpl Alicia Childs)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 12:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|832202
|VIRIN:
|220214-M-BI633-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108827075
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAPR Reporting, by LCpl Alicia Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
