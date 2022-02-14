Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR Reporting

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alicia Childs 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The animation shows a brief summary of restricted and unrestricted reporting for sexual assault, and the resources available. This graphic was created on February 22, 2022, at Communication strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The animation is a product in support of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton initiative to inform Marines about Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR.) (U.S. Marine Corps graphic created by LCpl Alicia Childs)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 12:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 832202
    VIRIN: 220214-M-BI633-001
    Filename: DOD_108827075
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR Reporting, by LCpl Alicia Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    restricted
    sexual assault
    SAPR
    reporting
    unrestricted

