U.S. Army Spc. Ashton Meek, military police assigned to the 643rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, describes his experience being part of COVID-19 relief efforts at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 14th, 2022. Connecticut Army and Air National Guard service members have been assigned to health care centers, COVID-19 relief supply distribution centers and COVID-19 testing sites across the state to aid health care workers and to help stop the spread. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 12:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832199
|VIRIN:
|220127-Z-QC464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108826972
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|EAST HAVEN, CT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Connecticut National Guardsmen fight the spread, by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
