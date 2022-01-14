Connecticut National Guardsmen fight the spread

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Ashton Meek, military police assigned to the 643rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, describes his experience being part of COVID-19 relief efforts at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 14th, 2022. Connecticut Army and Air National Guard service members have been assigned to health care centers, COVID-19 relief supply distribution centers and COVID-19 testing sites across the state to aid health care workers and to help stop the spread. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)