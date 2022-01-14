Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut National Guardsmen fight the spread

    EAST HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Ashton Meek, military police assigned to the 643rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, describes his experience being part of COVID-19 relief efforts at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 14th, 2022. Connecticut Army and Air National Guard service members have been assigned to health care centers, COVID-19 relief supply distribution centers and COVID-19 testing sites across the state to aid health care workers and to help stop the spread. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 12:06
    Location: EAST HAVEN, CT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut National Guardsmen fight the spread, by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CTARNG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard
    CT Guard

