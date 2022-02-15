Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Mission Overview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832193" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Air Force continues to honor the sacrifices of wounded Airmen, their families and the caregivers who support them. As a fundamental tenant of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s Resilience Tactical Pause initiative, the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) works together with the Air Force Survivor Assistance Program, Airman & Family Readiness Centers and the Air Force Medical Service to provide concentrated non-medical care and support for wounded, ill and injured Airmen as they recover and transition back to duty or into civilian life. As a Congressionally-mandated, federally funded program that is functionally aligned and operationally aligned under the Air Force Personnel Center, AFW2 provides personalized and restorative care to more than 10,000 wounded warriors, their families and/or caregivers.