Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motivated by Faith: Cpl. Terrence Demps III

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kenny Gomez 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Terrence V. Demps III, an Supply Chain Management Specialist of Marine Corps Manpower and Reserve Affairs, highlights his moral experience in the Marine Corps for Black History Month at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, February 2, 2022. Black History Month is a time to celebrate and reflect on the achievements of African-Americans in U.S. history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kenny Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 13:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832186
    VIRIN: 220202-M-CO238-077
    Filename: DOD_108826690
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivated by Faith: Cpl. Terrence Demps III, by Sgt Kenny Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    Orlando
    Virginia
    Florida
    Black History Month
    U.S. Marines
    MCB Quantico
    2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT