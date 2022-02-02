Motivated by Faith: Cpl. Terrence Demps III

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Terrence V. Demps III, an Supply Chain Management Specialist of Marine Corps Manpower and Reserve Affairs, highlights his moral experience in the Marine Corps for Black History Month at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, February 2, 2022. Black History Month is a time to celebrate and reflect on the achievements of African-Americans in U.S. history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kenny Gomez)