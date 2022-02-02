U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Terrence V. Demps III, an Supply Chain Management Specialist of Marine Corps Manpower and Reserve Affairs, highlights his moral experience in the Marine Corps for Black History Month at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, February 2, 2022. Black History Month is a time to celebrate and reflect on the achievements of African-Americans in U.S. history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kenny Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 13:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832186
|VIRIN:
|220202-M-CO238-077
|Filename:
|DOD_108826690
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Motivated by Faith: Cpl. Terrence Demps III, by Sgt Kenny Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT