379th Air Expeditionary Wing and 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen fuel and perform maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 05:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832183
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-IH072-3017
|Filename:
|DOD_108826625
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Air refueling, aircraft maintenance squadron’s maintain ACE readiness, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
