Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air refueling, aircraft maintenance squadron’s maintain ACE readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing and 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen fuel and perform maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 05:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832183
    VIRIN: 220216-F-IH072-3017
    Filename: DOD_108826625
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air refueling, aircraft maintenance squadron’s maintain ACE readiness, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wing
    ACE
    Aircraft
    Air Force
    mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT