    Army Emergency Relief: Why it matters at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz 04

    GERMANY

    02.23.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Command Sgt. Major Stephen LaRocque talks about why it is important to give to Army Emergency Relief during the campaign. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz helps its own through AER and kicked off the AER campaign recently.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 04:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 832179
    VIRIN: 220223-A-SK857-650
    Filename: DOD_108826583
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: DE
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Emergency Relief: Why it matters at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz 04, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    Army Community Services
    ArmyStrong
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

