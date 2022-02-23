MV-22 Ospreys destined for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force units arrive at Marine Corps Air Station , Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 22, 2022. This was the third offload of future JGSDF Ospreys at MCAS Iwakuni. The air station’s advanced capabilities and deep-water port allow for aircraft to arrive via ship before receiving functional checks and flying to their destination. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 03:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832177
|VIRIN:
|220223-M-SZ243-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108826560
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CV-22 Osprey Offload (B-Roll), by LCpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT