    CV-22 Osprey Offload (B-Roll)

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.23.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MV-22 Ospreys destined for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force units arrive at Marine Corps Air Station , Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 22, 2022. This was the third offload of future JGSDF Ospreys at MCAS Iwakuni. The air station’s advanced capabilities and deep-water port allow for aircraft to arrive via ship before receiving functional checks and flying to their destination. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 03:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832177
    VIRIN: 220223-M-SZ243-1001
    Filename: DOD_108826560
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    harbor
    CV-22 Osprey
    JMSDF
    Navy

