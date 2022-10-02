Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Msgt Rochell Brown (Full Interview)

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rochell Brown, 39th Force Support Squadron career development section chief, shares her story about how spoken word is utilized in the African American community and how it can be used as a way of therapy during an interview at American Forces Network Incirlik, Feb. 10, 2022, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Brown is currently the African American Heritage Council President and plans to continue to hold more spoken word events in the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 03:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832169
    VIRIN: 220222-F-TO512-1002
    Filename: DOD_108826428
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    This work, Msgt Rochell Brown (Full Interview), by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS

    AFN
    39 ABW
    AFN Europe
    Third Air Force

