Meet The Titans Black History Month- Master Sgt. Rochell Brown

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rochell Brown, 39th Force Support Squadron career development section chief, shares her story about how spoken word is utilized in the African American community and how it can be used as a way of therapy during an interview at American Forces Network Incirlik, Feb. 10, 2022, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Brown is currently the African American Heritage Council President and plans to continue to hold more spoken word events in the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)