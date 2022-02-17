220218-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 18, 2022) The U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, visited Yokosuka, Japan. During his visit he met with the city mayor and leadership on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 22:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|832164
|VIRIN:
|220218-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108826395
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Visit to Yokosuka, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT