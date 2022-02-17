Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan Visit to Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220218-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 18, 2022) The U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, visited Yokosuka, Japan. During his visit he met with the city mayor and leadership on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 22:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 832164
    VIRIN: 220218-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_108826395
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Visit to Yokosuka, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Yokosuka
    CFAY
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan
    Rahm Emanuel

