    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's joint press availability with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the Department of State

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 21:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832160
    Filename: DOD_108826369
    Length: 00:34:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

