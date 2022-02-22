Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnerships key to success of Hawaii MDRS

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii's Modernization, Displacement and Repair Site, known as MDRS, continues to increase velocity and relieve units of excess equipment since reaching full operational capability in April 2021. By leveraging existing partnerships with the 25th Infantry Division, from leadership to battalions, AFSBn-Hawaii's MDRS executes the intent of U.S. Army Sustainment Command to support the modernization of equipment for units in Hawaii. (U.S. Army video by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 20:33
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 

    AMC
    Readiness
    ASC
    Modernization
    MDRS
    ReARMM

