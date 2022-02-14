SFC Songa Black History Month Feature Video

SFC Austin Songa, assigned to 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, shares his story about being a Liberian refugee who eventually enlists in the U.S. Army. He also takes the time to talk about why he loves his country and why he loves to serve.
