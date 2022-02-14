Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFC Songa Black History Month Feature Video

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jerod Hathaway 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    SFC Austin Songa, assigned to 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, shares his story about being a Liberian refugee who eventually enlists in the U.S. Army. He also takes the time to talk about why he loves his country and why he loves to serve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 18:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832152
    VIRIN: 220214-A-RL655-412
    Filename: DOD_108826150
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Songa Black History Month Feature Video, by SGT Jerod Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BlackHistoryMonth

