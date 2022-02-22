Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB F-16 gets heritage paint in celebration of 310th FS's 80th Anniversary

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron prep and repaint an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Structural maintainers applied a paint scheme to match that of the World War II era 310th Fighter Squadron's "Passionate Patsy" Republic P-47 Thunderbolt in celebration of the 310th FS's 80th anniversary. (Video by Senior Airman David Busby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 17:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832151
    VIRIN: 220222-F-QK476-0001
    Filename: DOD_108826134
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB F-16 gets heritage paint in celebration of 310th FS's 80th Anniversary, by SrA David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    56th FW
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    P-47
    AETC
    310th FS
    56th EMS
    Passionate Patsy

