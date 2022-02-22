Airmen from the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron prep and repaint an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Structural maintainers applied a paint scheme to match that of the World War II era 310th Fighter Squadron's "Passionate Patsy" Republic P-47 Thunderbolt in celebration of the 310th FS's 80th anniversary. (Video by Senior Airman David Busby)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 17:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832151
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-QK476-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108826134
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Luke AFB F-16 gets heritage paint in celebration of 310th FS's 80th Anniversary, by SrA David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
