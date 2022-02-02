Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Positive Rotation - Episode 3

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Positive Rotation, refueling your mind, is looking at the third habit, "Put First Things First." Director of Psychological Health Linda Schuh reminds us how important relationships are to our success. Each week she takes us through each step of the 7 Habits of Highly Effective Airman.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 17:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832145
    VIRIN: 220202-F-ET407-957
    Filename: DOD_108826068
    Length: 00:20:39
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    This work, Positive Rotation - Episode 3, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    podcast
    126ARW
    126mdg

