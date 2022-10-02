Fifth grade students at Zundy (sun DEE) Elementary School Wichita Falls, Texas in Richard Partridge's (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) STAAR skills class play the Missouri Basin Balancer video game that they had Beta tested in early December 2021 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division.
His students played the game and then as part of their writing skills assignment, they had to document the errors they encountered while playing the game, which were reported to programmers at the USACE, Engineer Research and Development Center to be incorporated into the game.
