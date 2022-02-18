Marine Minute: Iwo Jima (AFN Version)

February 19th is the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. The battle played a pivotal role in the success of the United States against Japan during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)
