President Biden Provides an Update on Russia and Ukraine, at the White House
DC, UNITED STATES
02.22.2022
Courtesy Video
President Biden Provides an Update on Russia and Ukraine, at the White House.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 15:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832126
|Filename:
|DOD_108825828
|Length:
|00:09:25
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
President Biden Provides an Update on Russia and Ukraine, at the White House
LEAVE A COMMENT