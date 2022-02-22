Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Provides an Update on Russia and Ukraine, at the White House

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    President Biden Provides an Update on Russia and Ukraine, at the White House.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 15:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832126
    Filename: DOD_108825828
    Length: 00:09:25
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Joe Biden
    Ukraine

