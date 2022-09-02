Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/2 Bravo Company Mountain Exercise - B-ROLL

    FOLA, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Brown 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), engage in a mountain exercise at Fola Mine, West Virginia, Feb. 9, 2022. This exercise is the third phase of a specialized training evolution to determine the efficacy of 2d MARDIV’s experimental battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832123
    VIRIN: 220222-M-LP653-1001
    Filename: DOD_108825772
    Length: 00:24:53
    Location: FOLA, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/2 Bravo Company Mountain Exercise - B-ROLL, by LCpl Justin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1/2
    West Virginia
    mountaineer
    2d MARDIV
    Fola

