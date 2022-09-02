U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), engage in a mountain exercise at Fola Mine, West Virginia, Feb. 9, 2022. This exercise is the third phase of a specialized training evolution to determine the efficacy of 2d MARDIV’s experimental battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Brown)
|02.09.2022
|02.22.2022 15:44
|B-Roll
|832123
|220222-M-LP653-1001
|DOD_108825772
|00:24:53
|FOLA, WV, US
|5
|5
This work, 1/2 Bravo Company Mountain Exercise - B-ROLL, by LCpl Justin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
