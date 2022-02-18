Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355 MDG READY EAGLE EX (b-roll)

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    The 355th MDG executed an exercise called Ready Eagle at Davis-Monthan AFB to perform emergency and response tasks they might encounter in a real mass casualty scenario.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832117
    VIRIN: 220218-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_108825707
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355 MDG READY EAGLE EX (b-roll), by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    mass casualty training
    readiness
    355th MDG
    Ready Eagle
    355th Wing

