The U.S. Air Force A-10 Demonstration Team prepares to takeoff from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to participate in the Super Bowl LVI flyover with the Heritage Flight formation over the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 13:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832116
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-CL785-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108825685
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, A-10 Demo Super Bowl takeoff, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
