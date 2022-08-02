Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo Super Bowl takeoff

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    The U.S. Air Force A-10 Demonstration Team prepares to takeoff from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to participate in the Super Bowl LVI flyover with the Heritage Flight formation over the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832116
    VIRIN: 220208-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_108825685
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, A-10 Demo Super Bowl takeoff, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Heritage Flight
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    A-10 Demo
    Super Bowl LVI

