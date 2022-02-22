Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMC Video to the Workforce - Human Capital Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2028

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command has unveiled its Human Capital Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2028. Building on a previous plan, the updated HCSP advances JMC’s mission to sustain an agile and diverse workforce ready to meet the Army’s needs, while delivering lethal munitions at the right place and time. To this end, the new HCSP takes a modernized approach, prioritizing the active recruitment and development of leaders at all levels to utilize human capital management practices that are aligned with the agency’s overarching vision, mission, and strategy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832114
    VIRIN: 220222-A-YZ466-074
    PIN: 22222
    Filename: DOD_108825666
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    U.S. Army
    Army Materiel Command
    Joint Munitions Command
    OIB
    Human Capital Strategic Plan

