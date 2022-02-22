U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command has unveiled its Human Capital Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2028. Building on a previous plan, the updated HCSP advances JMC’s mission to sustain an agile and diverse workforce ready to meet the Army’s needs, while delivering lethal munitions at the right place and time. To this end, the new HCSP takes a modernized approach, prioritizing the active recruitment and development of leaders at all levels to utilize human capital management practices that are aligned with the agency’s overarching vision, mission, and strategy.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832114
|VIRIN:
|220222-A-YZ466-074
|PIN:
|22222
|Filename:
|DOD_108825666
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC Video to the Workforce - Human Capital Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2028, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
