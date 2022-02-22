JMC Video to the Workforce - Human Capital Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2028

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command has unveiled its Human Capital Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2028. Building on a previous plan, the updated HCSP advances JMC’s mission to sustain an agile and diverse workforce ready to meet the Army’s needs, while delivering lethal munitions at the right place and time. To this end, the new HCSP takes a modernized approach, prioritizing the active recruitment and development of leaders at all levels to utilize human capital management practices that are aligned with the agency’s overarching vision, mission, and strategy.