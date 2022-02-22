Press briefing by NATO Secretary General after extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission (Q&A 1/2)
BELGIUM
02.22.2022
Courtesy Video
Press briefing by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission on 22 February at NATO Headquarters (Q&A 1/2)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 12:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832108
|VIRIN:
|220222-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108825555
|Length:
|00:08:17
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Press briefing by NATO Secretary General after extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission (Q&A 1/2)
LEAVE A COMMENT