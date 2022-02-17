Soldiers from throughout Tripler Army Medical Center participate in the second and third day of the event at TAMC, Feb. 17 and 18, 2022. The third day began with a six-mile ruck march, followed by the completion of the Army Combat Fitness Test, then to the pool for Water Survival session, and they finished with a written test. The winners: Capt. Jeffrey Jerschina, Master Sgt. Tommy Moore, Sgt. Joseph Paladino and Spc. Logan Hadley were announced during a ceremony Friday morning. They will go on to represent TAMC during the Regional Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 12:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832103
|VIRIN:
|220217-D-VN697-417
|Filename:
|DOD_108825458
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Tripler Best Warrior Competition 2022 Day 2 & 3, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
