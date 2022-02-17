Tripler Best Warrior Competition 2022 Day 2 & 3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from throughout Tripler Army Medical Center participate in the second and third day of the event at TAMC, Feb. 17 and 18, 2022. The third day began with a six-mile ruck march, followed by the completion of the Army Combat Fitness Test, then to the pool for Water Survival session, and they finished with a written test. The winners: Capt. Jeffrey Jerschina, Master Sgt. Tommy Moore, Sgt. Joseph Paladino and Spc. Logan Hadley were announced during a ceremony Friday morning. They will go on to represent TAMC during the Regional Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)