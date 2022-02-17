Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripler Best Warrior Competition 2022 Day 2 & 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Soldiers from throughout Tripler Army Medical Center participate in the second and third day of the event at TAMC, Feb. 17 and 18, 2022. The third day began with a six-mile ruck march, followed by the completion of the Army Combat Fitness Test, then to the pool for Water Survival session, and they finished with a written test. The winners: Capt. Jeffrey Jerschina, Master Sgt. Tommy Moore, Sgt. Joseph Paladino and Spc. Logan Hadley were announced during a ceremony Friday morning. They will go on to represent TAMC during the Regional Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832103
    VIRIN: 220217-D-VN697-417
    Filename: DOD_108825458
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Best Warrior Competition 2022 Day 2 & 3, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Best Warrior Competition 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT