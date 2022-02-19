Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220219-JCB-Tuskegee Airmen Heritage Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lindsey Gulliver 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The Accelerating the Legacy showcase honors the legacy of heroic Tuskegee Airmen in a two-day event highlighting professional development and community outreach.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832101
    VIRIN: 220219-A-ZC930-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108825437
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220219-JCB-Tuskegee Airmen Heritage Event, by TSgt Lindsey Gulliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #acceleratingthelegacy
    #tuskegeeairmen #tuskegee #jbc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT