The Accelerating the Legacy showcase honors the legacy of heroic Tuskegee Airmen in a two-day event highlighting professional development and community outreach.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832101
|VIRIN:
|220219-A-ZC930-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108825437
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 220219-JCB-Tuskegee Airmen Heritage Event, by TSgt Lindsey Gulliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT