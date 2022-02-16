A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refuels U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets during a U.S. Navy Air Operations in Maritime Surface Warfare exercise in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 16, 2022. The AOMSW exercise validates joint-force capabilities by practicing integration of Air and Naval forces in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832090
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-VS255-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108825413
|Length:
|00:09:36
|Location:
|AL D, AE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 908th EARS KC-10 Extender supports US Navy exercise, by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS
