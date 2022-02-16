Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th EARS KC-10 Extender supports US Navy exercise

    AL D, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refuels U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets during a U.S. Navy Air Operations in Maritime Surface Warfare exercise in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 16, 2022. The AOMSW exercise validates joint-force capabilities by practicing integration of Air and Naval forces in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832090
    VIRIN: 220216-F-VS255-5001
    Filename: DOD_108825413
    Length: 00:09:36
    Location: AL D, AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th EARS KC-10 Extender supports US Navy exercise, by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    F-16
    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    F/A-18
    908th EARS

