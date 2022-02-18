Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month 2022

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Education and Training Command

    NETC Commander, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, and Force Master Chief Matt Harris recognize and celebrate Black History Month 2022 to honor the achievements and contributions of the many African American men and women who serve their country in the United States Navy.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832088
    VIRIN: 220218-N-N0443-1001
    Filename: DOD_108825369
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    NETC

