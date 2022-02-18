NETC Commander, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, and Force Master Chief Matt Harris recognize and celebrate Black History Month 2022 to honor the achievements and contributions of the many African American men and women who serve their country in the United States Navy.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 11:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832088
|VIRIN:
|220218-N-N0443-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108825369
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
