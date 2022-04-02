Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month Highlight Video Two

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAUDI ARABIA

    02.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from across Prince Sultan Air Base share what Black History Month means to them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 08:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 832076
    VIRIN: 220204-F-GE882-002
    Filename: DOD_108825075
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Highlight Video Two, by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    AFCENT
    Black History Month
    Inclusion
    Air Force Family
    PSAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT