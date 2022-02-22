Today on the twenty second day of the second month in the year two thousand twenty two. Today is herby declared as #SecondToNoneDay.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 07:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|832075
|VIRIN:
|220222-A-CX302-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108825055
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Second To None Day, by MSG Reshema Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT