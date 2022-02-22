Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Second To None Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Reshema Sherlock 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Today on the twenty second day of the second month in the year two thousand twenty two. Today is herby declared as #SecondToNoneDay.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 07:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 832075
    VIRIN: 220222-A-CX302-001
    Filename: DOD_108825055
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second To None Day, by MSG Reshema Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Day
    Second To None Day
    National Second To None Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT